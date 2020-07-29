Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vector Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.99. Vector Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

