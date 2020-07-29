Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Vectrus worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEC stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. Vectrus Inc has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $522.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

VEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

