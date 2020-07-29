Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Verastem alerts:

In other Verastem news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,218,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Verastem by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Verastem had a negative net margin of 715.40% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.