Vericel (VCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $733.49 million, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 2.97. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

