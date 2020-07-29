VERITY Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 387,934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.