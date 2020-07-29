Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Viewray alerts:

VRAY opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viewray by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Viewray by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viewray by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 150,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.