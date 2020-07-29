Vistra Energy (VST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect Vistra Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of VST opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.