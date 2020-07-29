Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.