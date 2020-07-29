Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HCC opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $819.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

