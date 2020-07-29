Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.07

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.07 and traded as high as $23.50. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 6,608 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.62 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

In other news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $59,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

