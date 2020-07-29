Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 33,533 Shares of Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 860.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 44,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $226,342.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 6,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $26,829.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,887 shares of company stock worth $778,335 in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:STXS opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Stereotaxis Inc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

