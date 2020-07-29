Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Aspen Group worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Aspen Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $203.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $222,245.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,240.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,549. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

