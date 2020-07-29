Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBEU. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 78.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 284.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

