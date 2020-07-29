Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CETV. ValuEngine raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

