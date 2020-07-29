Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,609 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Culp were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Culp by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Culp by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CULP opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CULP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Culp in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

