Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,865 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Provident Bancorp worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $152.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

