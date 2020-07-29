Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 9,021 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of PlayAGS worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 19.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

NYSE AGS opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.85. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

