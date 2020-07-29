Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.