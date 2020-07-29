Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 946.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $129.57.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.