Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.