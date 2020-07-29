Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BRP were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,715,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in BRP by 803.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 306,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BRP by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 216,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 431,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. BRP Inc has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

