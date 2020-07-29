Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 301.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,577,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €80.93 ($90.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.43. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a fifty-two week low of €54.51 ($61.25) and a fifty-two week high of €71.11 ($79.90).

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.