Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Potbelly by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 1,230.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Potbelly Corp has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $87.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

