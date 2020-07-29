Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $164,000 Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

