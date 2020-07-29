Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $165,000 Holdings in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Castlight Health worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 197.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 58.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

