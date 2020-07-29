Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $166,000 Position in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Akoustis Technologies worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 358,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,921,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,595,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 514,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,277.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,987 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 1,595.99%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

