Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $167,000 Stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.378 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

