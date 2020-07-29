Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,691 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Intrepid Potash worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 88.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 113.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

