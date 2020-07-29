Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $176,000 Stock Position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,020 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

VSLR stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

