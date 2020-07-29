Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $183,000 Stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 161,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 959,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LORL. ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of LORL opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

