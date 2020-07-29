Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $185,000 Position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 54,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.48. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

