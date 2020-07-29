Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $188,000 Stock Position in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProSight Global by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProSight Global by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ProSight Global by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProSight Global by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

PROS opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $214.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million.

In related news, insider Frank Papalia acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $60,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,807.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Carlsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,266 shares of company stock valued at $196,787 over the last ninety days.

PROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ProSight Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

