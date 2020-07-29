Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 367,952 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 117.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 52,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 237.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 33,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $470.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

