Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Caesarstone by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesarstone by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Caesarstone Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $388.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

