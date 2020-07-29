Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $792.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.