Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,376 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 429.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 459,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,375,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,698,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

