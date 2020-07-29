Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 6,541 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 313.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. BidaskClub cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of SPNS opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

