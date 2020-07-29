Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Farmer Bros worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FARM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 702.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

FARM stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Farmer Bros Co has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros Co will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.