Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,905 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Dynavax Technologies worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,320. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

