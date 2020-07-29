Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,466,712 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEX opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $564.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.53.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

