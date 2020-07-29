Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,442 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 21.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 129.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE GTT opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $406.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.64. GTT Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GTT Communications Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

