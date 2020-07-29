Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,104 Shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBF opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.