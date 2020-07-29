Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,458 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $793,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

