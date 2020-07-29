Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 374,563 Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fluent were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 156,242 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares during the last quarter. 31.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 2.42. Fluent Inc has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

