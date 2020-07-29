Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,141 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 181,402 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.92. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $22.13.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXDX. BidaskClub cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,114.00. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 526,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

