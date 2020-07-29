Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 66,938 Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,938 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of GasLog Partners LP Unit worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,823,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

