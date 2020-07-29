Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

