Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.12. Westell Technologies shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 55,309 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westell Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

