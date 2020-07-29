Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

