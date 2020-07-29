Western Digital (WDC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.00-1.40 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.00-1.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

